Jesup man arrested on sex abuse charges

JESUP – A Jesup man has been arrested for allegedly abusing two girls.
Buchanan County sheriff’s deputies arrested Ryan Donald Young, 34, for two counts of second-degree sexual abuse. Bond was set at $50,000.
Authorities allege he abused two girls under 12 years old in June 2018.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
