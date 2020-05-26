Jesup High School
Jesup High School

Jesup HS J-Hawk lightning.png

Jesup High School J-Hawks 

Valedictorian Farewell Speech, Faith Riensche

Seniors, guests, and friends, the days we spend together are quickly drawing to a close. As you look forward to walking down this aisle, wearing your cap and gown, think back to the time you spent here at Jesup — 2,340 days that included late night basketball games, homecoming dances, pep rallies, and mountains of homework. Thirteen first-day-of-school photos, thirteen Homecoming parades and 13 brand new packages of No. 2 pencils.

I don’t know about you, but when we received our fitbits during soccer season, I'm not sure I needed to know we ran approximately 8 miles every practice during warm-ups, drills and scrimmages. Teaching grain and farm safety was fun with everyone — though it was less fun in the pouring rain. Homeroom was great, but the best school day social events were fire drills — am I right?

When we were in elementary school, we dreamt of becoming astronauts or ballerinas, and occasionally, ballerina astronauts. We were going to be nurses and firemen. Zookeepers and rock stars. As you move on to experience your next adventure, don’t forget to look back and relive that amazing feeling attached to those “little kid” curiosities of the world. Don’t hesitate to reach out and work towards your goals, change direction, and reach out again — always moving forward.

It’s true what they say, the days go slowly, but the years go fast. I, too, am looking forward to my own next step. I don’t wish the time away, but I am excited for what is to come.

Seniors, may you give and receive kindness. Be patient and understanding. Persevere and be strong. Celebrate success, no matter how small. And face failures with grace.

I wish you all the best.

Congratulations Class of 2020!

Class colors: Gray,  blue

Class flower: Pink rose

Class song:  “I Lived,”  One Republic

Class motto: Class Motto: "As we go on, we remember all the times we spent together, and as our lives change from whatever we will still be friends forever."  Juice WRLD

Class valedictorians: Allie Borgerding and Faith Riensche 

Class of 2020 

Lainey Katherine Bahe

Leah Ann Borgerding

Allie Marie Borgerding

Landon Lee Borrett

Kyle Lee Brown

Riley Tate Derifield

Grace Danielle Distler

Bailey Ann Federspiel

Cole DonaldEdward Finley

Allison Marie Flaharty

Cooper Christopher Fuelling

Kennedy Marie Galpin

Joseph A. Giarratano

Andrea Leigh Gibbs

Nicolas David Gutierrez

Destiny Rena Hale

Abby Paige Hansen

Chloe Mae Hartley

Alyssa Karen Hoey

Kristin Marie Hoey

Jenna M Jensen

Skyler Mackenzie Jungling

Brandon Michael Kauffman

Courtney Lynn Kauffman

Izak Jon Krueger

Justin Carter Leach

Brianna Lynne Lingenfelter

Brittany Nicole Lingenfelter

Carter Dennis Littlefield

MacKenzie Noelle Lorenz

Anna Rose Markey

Brice Marlin Martin

Brent Mitchel Martin

Mirrisa May Marie Mashek

Payton Mackenzie McHone

Kailee May Meike

Kiley Marie Meike

Zoe Isabelle Miller

Cole Daniel Oberbroeckling

Corbin Wayne Putnam

Luke Daniel Reuter

Haliegh Michelle Richter

Paul Aaron Richter

Faith Rachel Riensche

Keaton Joseph Roscovius

Dylan James Roth

Zoe Jean Rottinghaus

Jordyn Elizabeth Ruroden

Kristin Marie Sadler

Erik Eugene Schuler

Maxwell Joseph Scott

Dayton Joseph Siems

Brett Lynn Studebaker

Nycholas Jon Swanson

Eric James Sweeney

Hunter Thomas Thoma

Jared William Thoma

Timber Lea Thomas

Grace Louise Thompson

Preston Michael Thuesen

Luke Michael Van Brocklin

Brady Bradley Wilson

Tayler Marie Wilson

Cole Richard Wright

Heath David Wyant

Skyler M Zuck

Foreign exchange students:

Leevke Stoffers

Jesus Vega Seco

Richard Acquaye

