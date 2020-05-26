Jesup High School

Valedictorian Farewell Speech, Faith Riensche
Seniors, guests, and friends, the days we spend together are quickly drawing to a close. As you look forward to walking down this aisle, wearing your cap and gown, think back to the time you spent here at Jesup — 2,340 days that included late night basketball games, homecoming dances, pep rallies, and mountains of homework. Thirteen first-day-of-school photos, thirteen Homecoming parades and 13 brand new packages of No. 2 pencils.
I don’t know about you, but when we received our fitbits during soccer season, I'm not sure I needed to know we ran approximately 8 miles every practice during warm-ups, drills and scrimmages. Teaching grain and farm safety was fun with everyone — though it was less fun in the pouring rain. Homeroom was great, but the best school day social events were fire drills — am I right?
When we were in elementary school, we dreamt of becoming astronauts or ballerinas, and occasionally, ballerina astronauts. We were going to be nurses and firemen. Zookeepers and rock stars. As you move on to experience your next adventure, don’t forget to look back and relive that amazing feeling attached to those “little kid” curiosities of the world. Don’t hesitate to reach out and work towards your goals, change direction, and reach out again — always moving forward.
It’s true what they say, the days go slowly, but the years go fast. I, too, am looking forward to my own next step. I don’t wish the time away, but I am excited for what is to come.
Seniors, may you give and receive kindness. Be patient and understanding. Persevere and be strong. Celebrate success, no matter how small. And face failures with grace.
I wish you all the best.
Congratulations Class of 2020!
Class colors: Gray, blue
Class flower: Pink rose
Class song: “I Lived,” One Republic
Class motto: Class Motto: "As we go on, we remember all the times we spent together, and as our lives change from whatever we will still be friends forever." Juice WRLD
Class valedictorians: Allie Borgerding and Faith Riensche
Class of 2020
Lainey Katherine Bahe
Leah Ann Borgerding
Allie Marie Borgerding
Landon Lee Borrett
Kyle Lee Brown
Riley Tate Derifield
Grace Danielle Distler
Bailey Ann Federspiel
Cole DonaldEdward Finley
Allison Marie Flaharty
Cooper Christopher Fuelling
Kennedy Marie Galpin
Joseph A. Giarratano
Andrea Leigh Gibbs
Nicolas David Gutierrez
Destiny Rena Hale
Abby Paige Hansen
Chloe Mae Hartley
Alyssa Karen Hoey
Kristin Marie Hoey
Jenna M Jensen
Skyler Mackenzie Jungling
Brandon Michael Kauffman
Courtney Lynn Kauffman
Izak Jon Krueger
Justin Carter Leach
Brianna Lynne Lingenfelter
Brittany Nicole Lingenfelter
Carter Dennis Littlefield
MacKenzie Noelle Lorenz
Anna Rose Markey
Brice Marlin Martin
Brent Mitchel Martin
Mirrisa May Marie Mashek
Payton Mackenzie McHone
Kailee May Meike
Kiley Marie Meike
Zoe Isabelle Miller
Cole Daniel Oberbroeckling
Corbin Wayne Putnam
Luke Daniel Reuter
Haliegh Michelle Richter
Paul Aaron Richter
Faith Rachel Riensche
Keaton Joseph Roscovius
Dylan James Roth
Zoe Jean Rottinghaus
Jordyn Elizabeth Ruroden
Kristin Marie Sadler
Erik Eugene Schuler
Maxwell Joseph Scott
Dayton Joseph Siems
Brett Lynn Studebaker
Nycholas Jon Swanson
Eric James Sweeney
Hunter Thomas Thoma
Jared William Thoma
Timber Lea Thomas
Grace Louise Thompson
Preston Michael Thuesen
Luke Michael Van Brocklin
Brady Bradley Wilson
Tayler Marie Wilson
Cole Richard Wright
Heath David Wyant
Skyler M Zuck
Foreign exchange students:
Leevke Stoffers
Jesus Vega Seco
Richard Acquaye
