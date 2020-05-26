Jesup High School

Valedictorian Farewell Speech, Faith Riensche

Seniors, guests, and friends, the days we spend together are quickly drawing to a close. As you look forward to walking down this aisle, wearing your cap and gown, think back to the time you spent here at Jesup — 2,340 days that included late night basketball games, homecoming dances, pep rallies, and mountains of homework. Thirteen first-day-of-school photos, thirteen Homecoming parades and 13 brand new packages of No. 2 pencils.

I don’t know about you, but when we received our fitbits during soccer season, I'm not sure I needed to know we ran approximately 8 miles every practice during warm-ups, drills and scrimmages. Teaching grain and farm safety was fun with everyone — though it was less fun in the pouring rain. Homeroom was great, but the best school day social events were fire drills — am I right?

When we were in elementary school, we dreamt of becoming astronauts or ballerinas, and occasionally, ballerina astronauts. We were going to be nurses and firemen. Zookeepers and rock stars. As you move on to experience your next adventure, don’t forget to look back and relive that amazing feeling attached to those “little kid” curiosities of the world. Don’t hesitate to reach out and work towards your goals, change direction, and reach out again — always moving forward.