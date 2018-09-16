Jesse Gleason

JESSE GLEASON has joined Iowa Securities Investment Corp. in Waterloo as vice president. Gleason has more than 20 years of finance and lending experience in the Cedar Valley. He is a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa with a degree in finance.

