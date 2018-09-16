JESSE GLEASON has joined Iowa Securities Investment Corp. in Waterloo as vice president. Gleason has more than 20 years of finance and lending experience in the Cedar Valley. He is a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa with a degree in finance.
