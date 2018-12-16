JESS GUNDERSON and JON PRIMUS joined CBE Companies as operations business analysts. Gunderson has a bachelor's degree from the University of Northern Iowa, and Primus has an associate's degree from Des Moines Area Community College. DALTEN CROSS is a system reporting analyst and has a bachelor's degree from Simpson College.
