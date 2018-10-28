+2 
Jeremy Rucker

Rucker

Three Mediacom employees earned the company’s top customer service awards during an awards ceremony held at Mediacom’s Regional Field Operations Center in Des Moines. JEREMY RUCKER, of Cedar Falls, was awarded the Area Operations Employee of the Year award for his work performance as a broadband specialist in the technical operations field. Rucker has been employed with Mediacom for 11 years. NICHOLAS SIMMONS, of Waterloo, earned the People’s Choice award for his work as a broadband specialist in the technical operations field. He has been employed with Mediacom for five years. CHRISTOPHER STAATS, of Waterloo, earned the Outstanding Sales award for his sales performance as a customer service representative. He has been employed with Mediacom for two years.

+2 
Christopher Staats

Staats
+2 
Nicholas Simmons

Simmons

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments