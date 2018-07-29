JENNIFER WIGGINS has joined NXT Bank in the Cedar Valley as a commercial lender. She has more than 18 years of financial services experience most recently with Ameriprise. She is a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa with a degree in accounting and psychology.
