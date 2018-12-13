CEDAR FALLS — Jean Dempster will celebrate her 90th birthday with an open house from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, at the Cedar Falls Gospel Hall, Walnut Street, Cedar Falls.

A card shower is also planned.

Jean enjoys reading, coloring, word finds, crocheting and spending time with loved ones.

Hosting the event will be her family.

No invitations are being sent.

Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 62, Cedar Falls 50613.

Happy Birthday, Mom! We are blessed to have you!

With love from your family.

