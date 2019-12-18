Jaylin Richardson

Jaylin Richardson

Jaylin Richardson

Running back

6-foot, 194 pounds

Kansas City, Kan. (FL Schagle)

Originally a Kansas verbal, Richardson will enroll early at UNI and begin attending classes in January. He rushed for better than 3,000 yards the past two seasons. 

https://247sports.com/college/kansas-state/Article/Kansas-State-football-recruiting-2020-Jaylin-Richardson-Schlage-High-School-running-back--129503517/

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments