Jay Higgins
- Linebacker
- 6-2, 220, freshman
- Indianapolis, Ind. (Brebeuf Jesuit Prep)
Named to All-State Top 50 as a junior and senior . . . first-team all-state, all-conference, and all-county as a junior and senior . . . earned all-state and all-conference honors as a sophomore . . . Team captain as a junior and senior ... ranked in the top 10 nationally in tackles as a senior . . . holds school record with 471 career tackles . . . led conference in tackles for three consecutive seasons . . . had 151 tackles, five pass break-ups, and three forced fumbles as a senior . . . also earned three letters in basketball.
