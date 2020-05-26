Janesville Consolidated School District

Graduation Speech, Molly Stanhope

Graduation, the day we’ve all been looking forward to since we were kids,and yet a day we may never see.

Not only was our graduation taken away, but our final sports seasons, musicals, and band and choir concerts. It’s not necessarily the game or the performance we miss, it is the memories that we create and cherish while being a part of a team or group.

For most of us, this will be the last time we see each other every day or even once a week for the next five years. Missing out on the end of our school year hurts, and for the first time in my life, I will openly admit that I miss going to school. I miss my teachers, my classmates, and even the homework.

Although this has been a time of uncertainty and confusion, I think we have all learned a valuable life lesson. Make the most out of everything! You never know what the future will hold or what will happen in the world, so don’t take anything for granted and live in the moment.