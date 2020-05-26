Janesville Consolidated School District
0 comments

Janesville Consolidated School District

  • Updated
  • 0
janeville school sign .jpg

Graduation Speech, Molly Stanhope

Graduation, the day we’ve all been looking forward to since we were kids,and yet a day we may never see.

Not only was our graduation taken away, but our final sports seasons, musicals, and band and choir concerts. It’s not necessarily the game or the performance we miss, it is the memories that we create and cherish while being a part of a team or group.

For most of us, this will be the last time we see each other every day or even once a week for the next five years. Missing out on the end of our school year hurts, and for the first time in my life, I will openly admit that I miss going to school. I miss my teachers, my classmates, and even the homework.

Although this has been a time of uncertainty and confusion, I think we have all learned a valuable life lesson. Make the most out of everything! You never know what the future will hold or what will happen in the world, so don’t take anything for granted and live in the moment.

Now, I could dwell on all the bad that has happened during this time, but there has definitely been a huge benefit. Going to a small school may suck in some situations, but it sure doesn’t suck when school work isn’t mandatory. Although I do miss the people and memories, I can’t say I completely miss the hours of homework.

In all, this situation hasn’t been ideal for most, but we can’t let it hold us back from achieving great things in the future. With that being, I would like to congratulate my classmates on their graduation and wish them the best of luck in the future.

Class flower: Purple mum 

Class song: "You're Going to Miss This," Trace Adkins

Class motto: "Rock 'n' Roll"

Class of 2020

Andrew Jaeger

Bailey Hoff

Ben McGrath

Brayden Bradfield

Caden Billingsley

Carlene Illian

Cloey McCarville

Daniel Fencl

Graceanne Dodd

Haven Martin

Jackson Lane

Josh McDermott

Julia Meister

Kennedy Eastman

Lexi West

Malina Koob

Marlee Boyle

Mason Ackerson

Mason Bloes

Matthew Alberts

Molly Stanhope

Nick Jensenius

Samantha Wyckoff

Shawn Hazard

Tegan Meyer

Zayne Betts

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elizabeth Brown
Obituaries

Elizabeth Brown

  • Updated

Elizabeth Ann (Nohr) Brown, 41, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, May 20, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

Keith R. Alberts
Obituaries

Keith R. Alberts

  • Updated

Keith R Alberts, 76, formerly of Mason City, died Wednesday, May 20, at Westbrook Acres Nursing Home in Gladbrook.

Bob Schmitt
Obituaries

Bob Schmitt

  • Updated

The Schmitt family is announcing the passing of Bob Schmitt of a heart attack on Sunday May 10th in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News