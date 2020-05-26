Janesville Consolidated School District

Graduation Speech, Molly Stanhope
Graduation, the day we’ve all been looking forward to since we were kids,and yet a day we may never see.
Not only was our graduation taken away, but our final sports seasons, musicals, and band and choir concerts. It’s not necessarily the game or the performance we miss, it is the memories that we create and cherish while being a part of a team or group.
For most of us, this will be the last time we see each other every day or even once a week for the next five years. Missing out on the end of our school year hurts, and for the first time in my life, I will openly admit that I miss going to school. I miss my teachers, my classmates, and even the homework.
Although this has been a time of uncertainty and confusion, I think we have all learned a valuable life lesson. Make the most out of everything! You never know what the future will hold or what will happen in the world, so don’t take anything for granted and live in the moment.
Now, I could dwell on all the bad that has happened during this time, but there has definitely been a huge benefit. Going to a small school may suck in some situations, but it sure doesn’t suck when school work isn’t mandatory. Although I do miss the people and memories, I can’t say I completely miss the hours of homework.
In all, this situation hasn’t been ideal for most, but we can’t let it hold us back from achieving great things in the future. With that being, I would like to congratulate my classmates on their graduation and wish them the best of luck in the future.
Class flower: Purple mum
Class song: "You're Going to Miss This," Trace Adkins
Class motto: "Rock 'n' Roll"
Class of 2020
Andrew Jaeger
Bailey Hoff
Ben McGrath
Brayden Bradfield
Caden Billingsley
Carlene Illian
Cloey McCarville
Daniel Fencl
Graceanne Dodd
Haven Martin
Jackson Lane
Josh McDermott
Julia Meister
Kennedy Eastman
Lexi West
Malina Koob
Marlee Boyle
Mason Ackerson
Mason Bloes
Matthew Alberts
Molly Stanhope
Nick Jensenius
Samantha Wyckoff
Shawn Hazard
Tegan Meyer
Zayne Betts
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!