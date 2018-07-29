+2 
JAKE ROSALEZ and ABBY BREKKE have joined Larry K. Fox & Associates, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. Rosalez, of Cedar Falls, joins as a paraplanner and Brekke, of Hudson, joins as an operations specialist.

