Four new associates have joined VGM Group’s team of employee owners. JACKIE WAGNER is a claims associate with VGM Insurance. She is a graduate of Hawkeye Community College and previously was at PDCM Insurance. ISABEL QUINTO is a patient care coordinator for VGM HOMELINK. She is a graduate of West Waterloo High School and previously worked for Home Depot. KHALIFAH MUHAMMAD and AUDRIANA PETERSON have also joined VGM HOMELINK. Muhammad works in the Intake department, is a West High alum and previously was at Papa Murphy’s. Peterson is a patient care coordinator and previously was at University of Iowa Community Credit Union.
