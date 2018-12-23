+3 
Audriana Peterson

Peterson

Four new associates have joined VGM Group’s team of employee owners. JACKIE WAGNER is a claims associate with VGM Insurance. She is a graduate of Hawkeye Community College and previously was at PDCM Insurance. ISABEL QUINTO is a patient care coordinator for VGM HOMELINK. She is a graduate of West Waterloo High School and previously worked for Home Depot. KHALIFAH MUHAMMAD and AUDRIANA PETERSON have also joined VGM HOMELINK. Muhammad works in the Intake department, is a West High alum and previously was at Papa Murphy’s. Peterson is a patient care coordinator and previously was at University of Iowa Community Credit Union.

+3 
Khalifah Muhammad

Muhammad
+3 
Isabel Quinto

Quinto
+3 
Jackie Wagner

Wagner

