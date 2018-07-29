+3 
Four new associates have joined VGM Group’s operations in Waterloo. JACKIE CORKERY is a patient care coordinator for VGM’s HOMELINK division. She is a graduate of Kirkwood Community College and previously was at Special Occasions. VGM’s Fulfillment division hired three new associates to join its team. TONY DOMEYER, JESSICA HALEY and NEIL JELINEK will be working in the warehouse to pack and ship orders.

