FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Iowa State junior Tripp Kinney fired a one-under-par 71 Saturday in the second round of the NCAA Championship at the Blessings Golf Club.

Kinney, who shot 75 in round one and has a two-day 146 total, moved into a tie for 23rd in the medalist race. The Waukee native will play his third round tomorrow. The top nine individuals not among the top-15 teams after 54 holes will earn another round on Monday.

