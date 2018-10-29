Editor's Inbox web logo

 

RICHARD MASON

INDEPENDENCE --- A question for Bob Bowlsby (commissioner of the Big 12 Conference):

From now on will Iowa State be fined every time they beat a ranked Big 12 opponent in Ames? Will that pertain to just football?

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments