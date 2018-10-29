RICHARD MASON
INDEPENDENCE --- A question for Bob Bowlsby (commissioner of the Big 12 Conference):
From now on will Iowa State be fined every time they beat a ranked Big 12 opponent in Ames? Will that pertain to just football?
RICHARD MASON
