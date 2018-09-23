+2 
New Upper Iowa University faculty members include DR. ISAIAH STANSBERY, assistant professor criminal justice in the School of Liberal Arts, completed his doctor of business administration, with a criminal justice focus, at Northcentral University. He previously was with the Department of Correctional Services for the state of Iowa and has taught for Upper Iowa as an adjunct in the criminal justice program. He holds a master's in criminal justice management and bachelor's degrees in business administration and criminal justice from Columbia College. DR. DANA BATES, assistant professor of mathematics in the School of Science and Mathematics, previously was at Kirkwood Community College. Bates earned a doctorate, master's degree and bachelor's degrees in mathematics and computer science at the University of Iowa.

