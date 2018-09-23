New Upper Iowa University faculty members include DR. ISAIAH STANSBERY, assistant professor criminal justice in the School of Liberal Arts, completed his doctor of business administration, with a criminal justice focus, at Northcentral University. He previously was with the Department of Correctional Services for the state of Iowa and has taught for Upper Iowa as an adjunct in the criminal justice program. He holds a master's in criminal justice management and bachelor's degrees in business administration and criminal justice from Columbia College. DR. DANA BATES, assistant professor of mathematics in the School of Science and Mathematics, previously was at Kirkwood Community College. Bates earned a doctorate, master's degree and bachelor's degrees in mathematics and computer science at the University of Iowa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.