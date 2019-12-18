Isaiah Green
Safety/Defensive end
6-foot-1, 240 pounds
St. Cloud, Minn. (St. Cloud Technical)
UNI won out over the likes of Iowa, Northern Illinois and North Dakota State. A season ago, Green had 47 tackles, 10 for loss, while catching two touchdown passes as a tight end.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.