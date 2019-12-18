St. Cloud Tech High

Isaiah Green

Safety/Defensive end

6-foot-1, 240 pounds

St. Cloud, Minn. (St. Cloud Technical)

UNI won out over the likes of Iowa, Northern Illinois and North Dakota State. A season ago, Green had 47 tackles, 10 for loss, while catching two touchdown passes as a tight end.

https://www.sctimes.com/story/sports/2019/08/01/tech-lineman-green-commits-northern-iowa-apollo-sartell-sauk-rapids-albany-rocori-cathedral/1867767001/

