Isaiah Bruce
- Defensive Line
- 6-2, 265, freshman
- Lena, Ill. (Lena-Winslow HS)
First-team all-state and all-conference as running back and defensive end as a junior and senior . . . conference MVP as a junior and senior . . . first-team all-conference as tight end and defensive end as a sophomore . . . Career - - Three-year football letterman as running back and defensive end . . . first player in school history to win consecutive MVP honors . . . team captain as a senior . . . rushed 84 times for 1,052 yards and 16 touchdowns as a senior, while recording 38 tackles on defense with 16 tackles for loss.
