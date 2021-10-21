Isaac Natvig wins, Valley Lutheran boys to state XC

Isaac Natvig’s individual win helped pace Valley Lutheran as the Crusaders won a Class 1A state qualifier Thursday in Cascade to advance to the state championships in Fort Dodge next Saturday.

Natvig crossed the finish line in 17 minutes, 08.4 seconds to beat Marcus Bount of Prince of Peace by 28 seconds.

Valley also saw Adric Schmitz finish fourth, Westley Determan sixth and Ethan L’Heureux eighth as the Crusaders had four runners in the Top 10.

Hudson’s Lane Rogers, Ryan Peck and Brady Hansen all qualified as individuals. The Pirates finished just out of a state qualifying position as Cascade took the second spot behind Valley Lutheran.

In Dike, the Denver and Jesup girls’ teams each qualified.

Denver's Reeve Ristau, Jesup's Nolan Evans win individual NICL titles The North Iowa Cedar League cross country championships were held Thursday at Pine Lake State Park.

The Cyclones blew away the field as Reeve Ristau (2nd), Amber Homan (5th), Chloe Ristau (6th), Laci Even (7th) and Hailey Homan (12th) all finished in the Top 15.

Jesup was led by Mackenzie Wilson’s third-place finish. J-Hawk teammates Amanda Treptow was fourth and Clare Wright was ninth.

Dike-New Hartford saw Taylor Kvale finished 11th and Izzy Houts (15th) to earn state meet trips.

In the boys’ race, Oelwein and Jesup each qualified as teams.

Cedar Falls boys' second, Tigers' Burnett third overall Cedar Falls hosted the Mississippi Division portion of the Mississippi Valley Conference divisional meets Thursday at Birdsall Park.

The Huskies were led by Ray Gearhart’s fourth-place finish. Brennan Sauser was sixth and Conall Sauser was 14th.

Jesup was led by Nolan Evans, who took second, just one second behind individual winner Joey Hovinga of Forest City.

Denver’s Jack Mulert and Neal Pinter were seventh and 11th, respectively.

WednesdayIn Cedar Rapids in a Class 4A qualifier, Brayden Burnett’s second place finished helped Cedar Falls finish second to Dubuque Hempstead and qualify for next Friday’s state meet in Fort Dodge.

Burnett was one of four Tigers to finish in the top 15.

Burnett crossed in 15:42.7, while teammates Alex Horstman was sixth, Luke Hartman eighth and Colin Johnson 12th.

The Cedar Falls girls’ had two state qualifiers as Zoe Zylstra and Rachel Mandt finished 12th and 13th, respectively.

In Decorah in a 3A qualifier, Waverly-Shell Rock had three boys qualify, Nick Kepford, Andrew Cummer and Caleb Hoins.

Decorah and Charles City saw its teams qualify.

Waverly-Shell Rock’s Sydney Bochmann qualified for the girls’ race with a 10th place finish.

Summaries

Wednesday

Class 3A

At Decorah

Boys

Team qualifiers: 1. Western Dubuque 47, 2. Decorah 71, 3. Charles City (82).

Individual qualifiers: 1. Eli Nauman (WD), 15:58.10, 2. Eli Larson (Center Point-Urbana), 16:02.40, 3. Carter Hancock (Wahlert), 17:03.6, 4. Isaiah Hammerand (WD), 17:10.7, 5. Nick Kepford (Waverly-Shell Rock), 17:16.8, 6. Arlo Hayes (Decorah), 17:17.9, 7. Brenden Begle (WD), 17:34.5, 8. Andrew Cummer (WSR), 17:39.9, 9. Randall Kinner (CRX), 17:40.8, 10. Jacob Vais (Charles City), 17:43.3, 11. Larson Shockey (Decorah), 17:47.9, 12. Drew Meyer (WD), 17:51.7, 13. Xander Graeser (CC), 17:53.3, 14. Caleb Hoins (WSR), 17:54.3, 15. Nick Williams (CC), 17:55.8.

Girls

Team qualifiers: 1. Western Dubuque 54, 2. Dubuque Wahlert 82, 3. Center Point-Urbana 107.

Individual qualifiers: 1. Alyssa Klein (WD), 19:29.7, 2. Lilly Boge (WD), 19:42.9, 3. Ellie Meyer (Wahlert), 19:53.1, 4. Teah Miller (Iowa Falls-Alden), 20:02.4, 5. Abby Harding (IFA), 20:02.9, 6. Kinze Shea (Crestwood), 20:07.0, 7. Lydia Maas (Hampton-Dumont), 20:08.9, 8. Kora Katcher (Center Point-Urbana), 20:20.6, 9. Ellie Kirby (Wahlert), 20:29.4, 10. Sydney Bochmann (Waverly-Shell Rock), 20:35.7, 11. Liliah Takes (Wahlert), 20:36.4. 12. Rebecca Anderson (Decorah),20:37.3, 13. Emma Wilkerson (Center Point-Urbana), 20:37.5, 14. Kendel Slavin (Crestwood), 20:48.4, 15. Lydia Staudt (CC), 20:48.4.

Class 4A

At Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Boys

Team qualifiers: 1. Dubuque Hempstead 36, 2. Cedar Falls 45, 3. Cedar Rapids Prairie 83.

Top Five Individuals (Plus Area): 1. Derek Leicht (DH), 15:27.29, 2. Brayden Burnett (Cedar Falls), 15:42.7, 3. John Maloney (DH), 15:51.12, 4. Brady Blean (DH), 15:57.5, 5. Miles Wilson (CRK), 16:00.8, 6. Alex Horstman (CF), 16:00.79, 8. Luke Hartman (CF), 16:29.22, 12. Colin Johnson (CF), 16:44.35.

Other area runners

Cedar Falls: 17. Gavin Denholm, 17:00.12, 19. Colby Creyer, 17:04.97, 21. Josh Burjes, 17:08.01,

Waterloo United: 25. Andrew Congdon, 17:13.84,. 32. Andrew Tracy, 17:30.24, 42. Kaelan Eilers, 17:53.99, 45. Ryan Bulver, 18:02.34, 47. Brayden Nystrom, 18:05.30, 50. Caleb Moe, 18:20.23, 55. Ian Lucas, 18:54.76.

Girls

Team qualifiers: 1. Dubuque Hempstead 28, 2. Cedar Rapids Prairie 49, 3. Dubuque Senior 62.

Top Five Individuals: 1. Julia Gehl (DH), 18:17.61, 2. Keelee Leitzen (DH), 18:17.62, 3. Brooke O’Brien (DH), 18:35.39, 4. Lourdes Mason (CRP), 18:37.05, 5. Evie Henneberry (DH), 18:37.69.

Cedar Falls: 12. Zoe Zylstra, 19:34.97, 13. Rachel Mandt, 19:34.97, 20. Jaden Swarts, 20:29.98, 27. Brooklyn Francis,2 1:19.05, 28. Ruby Schillinger, 21:25.74, 34. Lainey Schreiber, 21:43.4, 37. Apryl Halsor, 21:54.37.

Waterloo United: 38. Emma Riordan, 22:12.04, 40. Madison Tieskotter, 22:29.56, 52. Grace Marlin, 24:37.20, 53. Addisyn Reger, 24:52.56, 61. Emra Fajic, 28:05.97, 62. Hailey Allen, 28:20.33, 63. Mya Johnson, 29:10.86.

Thursday

Class 2A

At Dike

Girls

Team qualifiers: 1. Denver 26, 2. Jesup 45, 3. Roland-Story 75.

Individual qualifiers: 1. Katelyn Johnston (Osage), 18:38.3, 2. Reeve Ristau (Denver), 18:59.2, 3. Mackenzie Wilson (Jesup), 19:16.5, 4. Amanda Treptow (Jesup), 19:19.3, 5. Amber Homan (Denver) 19:27.3, 6. Chloe Ristau (Denver), 19:51.1, 7. Laci Even (Denver), 19:57.5, 8. Lili Nelson (Forest City), 20:03.9, 9. Clare Wright (Jesup), 20:09.7, 10. Lauryn Kilstofte (RS), 20:13.6, 11. Taylor Kvale (DNH), 20:17.3, 12. Hailey Homan (Denver), 20:19.2, 13. Natalie Nosbisch (New Hampton), 20:19.7, 14. Katelyn Knoll (GHV), 20:25.2, 15. Izzy Houts (DNH), 20:30.1.

Columbus Catholic: 25. Adrianna Gallen, 21:24.74, 33. Madison Hellman, 21:52.85, 69. Alissa Sinnwell, 25:01.75, 85 Awbree Mast, 32:34.52.

Boys

Team qualifiers: 1. Waukon 73, 2. Oelwein 80, 3. Jesup, 106.

Individual qualifiers: 1. Joey Hovinga (Forest City), 16:16.14, 2. Nolan Evans (Jesup), 16:17.45, 3. Nathan Limas (Roland-Story), 16:52.67, 4. Ray Gearhart (Oelwein), 17:01.31, 5. Dylan Usher (New Hampton), 17:05.38, 6. Brennan Sauser (Oelwein), 17:12.65, 7. Jack Mulert (Denver), 17:18.74, 8. Nathan O’Neill (Waukon), 17:22.63, 9. Connor Hammitt (GHV), 17:23.30, 10. Logan Delaney (Waukon), 17:23.4, 11. Neal Pinter (Denver), 17:23.40, 12. Kile Rottinghaus (Jesup), 17:24.54, 13. Drake Weland (Eagle Grove), 17:26.72, 14. Conall Sauser (Oelwein), 17:29.42, 15. PJ Anderson (New Hampton), 17:30.96.

Class 1A

At Cascade

Boys

Team qualifiers: 1. Valley Lutheran, 44, 2. Cascade 67.

Valley Lutheran: 1. Isaac Natvig, 17:08.4, 4. Adric Schmitz, 18:12.6, 6. Westley Determan, 18:25.5. 7. Ethan L’Heureux, 18:35.2, 26. Keller Wilson, 20:30,.3, 29. Micah Wilson, 20:51.9.

