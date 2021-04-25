Irving values Partners for their commitment to students

WATERLOO – Interaction has been limited with Partners in Education at Irving Elementary School, said Principal Zach Zimmerman.

“We truly value our partnerships with our PIE members. They are an important part of our Irving community. We have been limited in our in-person participation this year due to COVID protocol, but we are eager to continue a more hands-on partnership in the future. All members/organizations are committed to our students and we appreciate their consistency in each child’s education.”

Their Partners are First Presbyterian Church, Church Row Historical Neighborhood, CUNA Mutual, First Baptist Church, First United Methodist Church, ISG ( former StruXture Architects), Wells Fargo Bank, DuPaco Community Credit Union and Waterloo Exchange Club.

Partners supported the annual Adopt-A Family project and donated school supplies, as well as snacks for Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress testing.

“I am extremely grateful to have a partnership with each of our PIE members. They have been a huge asset to Irving’s growth and their support with our students is powerful. Students are directly impacted by their contributions,” explained Hayley Bakula, a second-grade teacher

Literacy Strategist Anne Schreck offered her “thank you” for “showing so much love to our students through your generous support. We have been able to keep an eye on instruction given school materials at the ready and snacks for energy. It is very much felt and appreciated!”

