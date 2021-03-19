 Skip to main content
Iowa's Top 10 burgers announced
SHUTTERSTOCK PHOTO

Put on your eatin' pants and hit the road for a tour of Iowa's best burger joints.

The Iowa Beef Industry Council and the Iowa Cattlemen's Association has announced this year's Top 10 best burgers in Iowa.

“After a challenging year for Iowa’s restaurant industry, it was refreshing to see Iowans rally behind their favorite local burger joint,” comments Kylie Peterson, Director of Marketing for the Iowa Beef Industry Council. “In total, we had more than 200 towns across Iowa nominated which proves that there are a lot of great tasting burgers all across the state.”

Iowans submitted nominations from Feb. 15 to March 15, and Iowans voted on their favorite burgers. To qualify, the burger must be a 100% real beef patty served on a bun or bread product. Burgers may include any combination of condiments, sauces, cheese or toppings.

The number of votes each restaurant received determined the 2021 Top 10 restaurants serving the best burgers. They are, in alphabetical order:

  • Arty's Ice Cream & Grill, Wilton
  • Bambino's, Ossian;
  • #DutchFix, Pella
  • Fishback & Stephenson Cider House, Fairfield
  • Foodie Garage Eatery, Dubuque
  • Moo's BBQ, Newton
  • Murph's Creamery & Grill, Toledo
  • Saucy Focaccia, Cedar Rapids
  • The Map Room, Cedar RapidTroy's Bar and Grill, Earling
2021 Best Burgers map
