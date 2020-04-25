Iowa's Stone, Stanley drafted; ISU players sign as free agents

“He was kind of a field safety for Iowa and as you watch him, you see a guy who processes things really well and is quick to pick up routes and shows a feel for what the quarterback is attempting to do, a real solid guy back there,’’ Hurtiz said.

Stanley brought a strong arm and stronger leadership to the Hawkeye program, among the reasons the Vikings liked the 6-foot-5 quarterback who started every game Iowa has played over the past three seasons.

“I don’t think he gets enough credit for being as good of an athlete as he is,’’ Minnesota general manager Rick Spielman said in a video conference Saturday night.

Spielman watched two Iowa games in person last season and noticed that Stanley had good mobility for his size.

“He had a couple of scrambles that impressed me, showed that he could really run for a big quarterback,’’ Spielman said. “He fits the scheme we’re running, he gets the ball out quick, throws in the flow and we’re excited to get him in here and let him compete.’’

The Menomonie, Wis., native went 29-17 as a starter under center and completed his collegiate career second only to Chuck Long in Iowa history with 8,302 career passing yards and 68 career touchdown passes.