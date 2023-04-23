With planting upon us, I have taken time to reflect on my life as a steward of the land. I’m proud of the work Iowa farmers have done to continuously evolve the ethanol industry to continue to meet consumer demand. Carbon capture utilization and storage presents the next technological innovation to grow rural Iowa, and Navigator CO2’s Heartland Greenway will bring us to new frontiers.

Navigator’s project will provide the economic certainty we deserve. It will connect with ethanol facilities across the Corn Belt and lift rural economies. Ethanol facilities that reduce emissions will have the potential to achieve a premium in low-carbon fuel standard markets, leading to 20 to 40 cents increased value per gallon and annual revenue gains between $20 million and $40 million per plant. When you consider what the cost of bushels was when the ethanol industry started to what the potential is with the Heartland Greenway, you can understand the need to support the project and keep the industry alive.