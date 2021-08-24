 Skip to main content
Iowans aren't masked, they're muzzled
LTE

So now Iowa teachers are prohibited from discussing sexism or racism, college professors banned by edict from mentioning masks or vaccines? Muzzles are fine but masks are un-American? Come on, Iowa, I mean, really?

Nathan McKeen, Cedar Falls

