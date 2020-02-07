Iowan pushes for rural rumble strips after death of La Porte City native

“Baylee was a very big inspiration. She traveled across the country. She followed her heart and loved like no other and for us, as family members and close friends, we want something good and positive to come out of this,” Madsen told members of a Senate transportation subcommittee Wednesday.

“We’re just hoping to impact lots of lives and to save other friends and family from having the same heartache,” she added.

Sponsors say rumble strips — indentations carved into a roadway that create vibrations when vehicles pass over them — are now located at the discretion of state transportation officials. They can be installed by cutting grooves in the pavement at a relatively low cost.

The strips alert drivers as they approach sometimes busy intersections.

The bill gained unanimous consent from the full committee Wednesday afternoon and was taken up by the House Transportation Committee on Thursday.

“These roads come up on you quick when you’re driving, especially in the dark,” Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, said. “I think anything that we can do to make them safer I’m in favor of.”

