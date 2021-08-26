Iowa unemployment rate and labor force participation go up in July

Iowa’s unemployment rate rose slightly in July, Iowa Workforce Development announced last week, increasing to 4.1% from the June rate of 4.0%.

But the number of working Iowans also increased, indicating that people are returning to the labor force. Between June and July, 6,400 Iowans entered the labor force, according to IWD data, meaning they either found a job or began seeking a job.

“As we’ve seen over the past few months, Iowans are re-entering the labor force in increasing numbers, and this shows that we continue to move in the right direction,” IWD Director Beth Townsend said in a news release.

July was the first full month after Gov. Kim Reynolds ended Iowa’s participation in a federal unemployment program that gave people an additional $300 a week. Republican governors nationwide ended the payments before a September deadline in an effort to bring people back to work.

Did ending additional unemployment benefits increase the labor force?