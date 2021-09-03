Iowa State wants to avoid first-game issues against UNI

And Purdy liked what he saw during fall camp.

“This was the best fall camp we’ve had yet,” Purdy said. “As far as the maturity, leadership — everybody knows what to expect. Before, it was just certain guys trying to get the rest of them going. Now, everyone is stepping up and we have so many leaders that sometimes I’m like, ‘Dang, I have to take a step back and let someone else step up and lead and learn to do that stuff.’ That’s a good thing.

“This has been the best fall camp as far as the offense goes and the defense looks great as well. We were doing two-minute drills and we were just grinding away. Defense was making plays, offense was making plays and I was like, ‘Wow, we have so much maturity and talent across the board with so much depth.’ I love where we’re at.”

Even with a well prepared team and a smooth fall camp, Campbell loves saying, “You don’t really know who you are until the lights come on.”

Inevitably, an early-season mistake will be made. It’ll be up to the Cyclones to recover from it and move past it.

“That’s the thing about the first game in every football season, you better be ready to understand what some of those problems and challenges are and you better be able to handle it,” Campbell said. “Especially against a really talented opponent with a really veteran coach that plays really good against us like UNI.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0