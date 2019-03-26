AMES (AP) — Iowa State and coach Steve Prohm have agreed to a three-year contract extension through the 2024-25 season.
The Cyclones announced the deal on Tuesday, ending speculation that Prohm might leave for Alabama, his alma mater. The Crimson Tide and Avery Johnson recently agreed to part ways after four seasons.
"The support of the school administration has been great and what more can be said about the fan base," Prohm said.
Prohm has taken Iowa State to three NCAA Tournaments in four seasons since taking over for Fred Hoiberg. The Cyclones finished 23-12 this season, winning the Big 12 tournament for the second time under Prohm before losing to Ohio State in the NCAA Tournament on Friday.
Prohm is 83-53 at Iowa State. He's won at least 20 games in seven of his eight seasons as a head coach. Prohm's overall winning percentage, which includes his time at Murray State, is .695.
The financial details of Prohm's extension weren't immediately disclosed. The Cyclones said those will be available once the new contract is finalized.
"Whether we're playing in Hilton Coliseum, Maui, Kansas City or Tulsa, you can count on amazing support," Prohm said. "I have one of the elite college jobs in the nation. My family has really settled in Ames, and we want to be here a long time."
LARD LEAVING: Cameron Lard's career at Iowa State has come to an end after two up-and-down seasons with the Cyclones.
Iowa State announced on Tuesday that Lard, who recently finished his sophomore season, will leave the program to pursue other basketball opportunities.
Lard flourished after a redshirt season, averaging 12.6 points and 8.1 rebounds in 2017-18. But some off-court issues led the Cyclones to send Lard to a treatment facility in the offseason. Lard was suspended for seven games to start this season and junior transfer Michael Jacobson earned Lard's starting spot.
The 6-foot-9 Louisiana native averaged 5.6 points and 2.8 rebounds off the bench in 2018-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.