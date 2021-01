DES MOINES — Iowa reported 74 deaths and another 1,065 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday.

All the new deaths were reported on a delay, and all occurred between November and December.

To date, 4,651 Iowans have died statewide from the virus. The number of active cases in Iowa rose Saturday to 32,271. As of Saturday morning, there were 376 Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19, down slightly from the prior day.