Iowa producer to release indie horror movie in Cedar Falls, Waterloo theaters
movie art
COURTESY PHOTO

CEDAR FALLS -- Cedar Falls film producer Clint Boevers has announced announced two premiere showings of “SIN,” a new independent horror film shot on location in the state.

The movie debuts at at 7 p.m. Thursday at Marcus College Square Cinema in Cedar Falls, and will screen at 3 p.m. July 17 at Marcus Crossroads Cinema in Waterloo.

This Cedar Falls event features a pre-party with photo opportunities at Lark Brewing at 5 p.m.

“I’m really excited to see this one on the big screen, as I’ve been working on it very diligently through a small editing window. I think it will be a lot of fun, and I really hope everyone enjoys being back at the theatre with us for this one,” Boevers said in a news release.

"SIN" movie trailer

“SIN” is an engaging exploration of the big secrets small towns can hold and imagines what can happen when those secrets come to light. The movie is a commentary on religion and ideology, family connections, and good and evil, seen through a local Iowa lens.

Boevers graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 2018 and Iowa Central Community College in 2021. He is an up-and-coming Iowa film cinematographer with nine acting and producing credits.

Buy tickets for $10 for the Cedar Falls showing at www.eventbrite.com/e/sin-film-premiere-tickets-159690936891. Tickets are available for the Waterloo showing at www.eventbrite.com/e/sin-film-screening-tickets-151224242781

