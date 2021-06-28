Iowa producer to release indie horror movie in Cedar Falls, Waterloo theaters

CEDAR FALLS -- Cedar Falls film producer Clint Boevers has announced announced two premiere showings of “SIN,” a new independent horror film shot on location in the state.

The movie debuts at at 7 p.m. Thursday at Marcus College Square Cinema in Cedar Falls, and will screen at 3 p.m. July 17 at Marcus Crossroads Cinema in Waterloo.

This Cedar Falls event features a pre-party with photo opportunities at Lark Brewing at 5 p.m.

“I’m really excited to see this one on the big screen, as I’ve been working on it very diligently through a small editing window. I think it will be a lot of fun, and I really hope everyone enjoys being back at the theatre with us for this one,” Boevers said in a news release.

“SIN” is an engaging exploration of the big secrets small towns can hold and imagines what can happen when those secrets come to light. The movie is a commentary on religion and ideology, family connections, and good and evil, seen through a local Iowa lens.

Boevers graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 2018 and Iowa Central Community College in 2021. He is an up-and-coming Iowa film cinematographer with nine acting and producing credits.