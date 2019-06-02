WINTERSET – The late Robert James Waller best-seller, “The Bridges of Madison County,” brought the world’s attention to this rural community, along with Clint Eastwood and Meryl Streep, who starred in the 1994 movie version. But Winterset, about 35 miles southwest of Des Moines, was already on the celebrity map as the birthplace of Marion Robert Morrison.
He is better known to movie aficionados as John Wayne.
“The Duke” was born in Winterset in 1907. He moved with his parents as a young child to California, where he thrived academically and attended the University of Southern California on a football scholarship. Western film star Tom Mix got Morrison a summer job as a prop man, and he became friends with John Ford and began doing bit parts in the movies under the name John Wayne. Ford’s iconic Western “Stagecoach” in 1939 made Wayne a star. He would make more than 140 movies during his career, including about more than 80 Westerns.
Wayne died in 1979 after battling cancer. Three years later, his one-story frame birthplace home in Winterset became a museum — and a pilgrimage for movie fans. More than 1 million visitors from all 50 stages and 40 foreign countries toured the small museum. Wayne’s widow and children, frequent co-star Maureen O’Hara and President Ronald Reagan all visited the site.
In 2015, the 6,100-square-foot John Wayne Birthplace Museum and gift shop opened alongside the home. It contains the largest collection of Wayne artifacts such as original movie posters, movie wardrobes, scripts, letters, artwork and sculptures and his customized 1972 Grand Safari station wagon.
A larger-than-life bronze of Wayne greets visitors, while a life-size figure of the Duke dressed as a cowboy is displayed in the main gallery. Movie memorabilia includes the black eye patch Wayne wore as Rooster Cogburn in “True Grit.” He won his only Oscar for the portrayal, which he reprised in the 1975 sequel, “Rooster Cogburn,” opposite Katherine Hepburn.
“True Grit” was released 50 years ago this year and co-starred Glen Campbell and Kim Darby.
The museum also has a small theater where a documentary is shown. The audience sits in seats originally from Grauman’s Chinese Theatre, the movie palace on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
