You don't have to be Irish to attend Iowa's biggest Irish Fest today through Sunday in downtown Waterloo.

The ever popular Trinity Irish Dancers kicked off Iowa Irish Fest Friday afternoon.

Enjoy three days of live music, food, family fun, demonstrations workshops and games. Plus, popular music acts like The Screaming Orphans, The Elders and Gaelic Storm all return to this year's festival.

Tickets are available for purchase online for $20 (three-day pass). Kids ages 12 and under are free.

For the complete schedule, go here.

