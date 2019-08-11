Iowa Health Care Scholarships

WEST DES MOINES — Two area students have been awarded the 2019 Iowa Health Care Association Foundation scholarships.

The grants will go to Kaitlyn Schweiger of Charles City, Chautauqua Guest Home 3; and Laura Wiltgen of Decorah, Wellington Place.

Scholarship winners will receive $1,500 to continue their health care education at an accredited school of nursing, long-term care or health administration program, or physical/occupational therapy program.

The IHCA Foundation is committed to helping develop experienced professionals to meet the needs of Iowans for long-term care.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments