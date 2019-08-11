Iowa Health Care Scholarships
WEST DES MOINES — Two area students have been awarded the 2019 Iowa Health Care Association Foundation scholarships.
The grants will go to Kaitlyn Schweiger of Charles City, Chautauqua Guest Home 3; and Laura Wiltgen of Decorah, Wellington Place.
Scholarship winners will receive $1,500 to continue their health care education at an accredited school of nursing, long-term care or health administration program, or physical/occupational therapy program.
The IHCA Foundation is committed to helping develop experienced professionals to meet the needs of Iowans for long-term care.
