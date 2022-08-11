Iowa Farm Environmental Leader awards presented at state fair

DES MOINES — Forty farm families, including some from Northeast Iowa, will receive the Iowa Farm Environmental Leader awards during a ceremony at the State Fair on Wednesday.

Gov. Kim Reynolds, Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, and Department of Natural Resources Director Kayla Lyon will present the awards at 10:30 a.m. at the Oman Family Youth Inn. The award acknowledges those who have taken voluntary actions to improve and protect the state’s natural resources and the environment while serving as leaders in their communities.

Among the awardees this year are Jerry and Mary Dove and Verle (Tom) Manson, both from Bremer County; Kruger Farms and the Kruger Family, of Grundy County; the Damon Gragert Family, of Howard County; Keith and Val Krause, of Delaware County; Stephen Lovig and Janice Lovig, of Tama County; Ron and Glee Sass, of Clayton County; and Jim and Mike Webster, of Chickasaw County.

These farm families use scientifically proven practices like cover crops, wetlands, bioreactors, and saturated buffers that support the goals of the Iowa Nutrient Reduction Strategy, according to a news release. The winners were chosen by a committee representing both conservation and agricultural groups.

Since the creation of the Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Award in 2012, more than 690 Iowa farm families have been recognized. A list of previous recipients can be found at iowaagriculture.gov/farm-environmental-leader-awards.