Iowa DOT wants your input on Ridgeway Ave. work in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS — The state is seeking public comment on a proposed reconstruction of Iowa Highway 58 and Ridgeway Avenue in Cedar Falls and Hudson scheduled for 2023.
The Iowa Department of Transportation will reconstruct the highway, beginning a tenth of a mile south of U.S. Highway 20 near Hudson and extending two-tenths of a mile north of Ridgeway Avenue in Cedar Falls. It will also reconstruct Ridgeway Avenue itself, from just west of Nordic Drive to east of Iowa Highway 27/58.
In addition to rebuilding the roadways and ramps, the DOT will add a new signalized intersection at the eastbound ramps, an additional lane at the eastbound entrance ramp and a new left turn lane on southbound Iowa 58.
It will also lower the roadway by approximately 3 feet to allow for better clearance for vehicles traveling underneath Highway 20. It will install new traffic signals at Nordic Drive, a new southbound turn lane at Nordic Drive, dual westbound turn lanes into Fleet Farm, dual southbound, northbound and eastbound left turn lanes; right turn lanes at all four intersections, new box culverts, improved ditching and the installation of a “new shared-use path segment” to provide a southerly connection between the Prairie Lakes and Cedar Prairie recreational trails. Widening of the affected roadways will also happen, meaning the DOT will need to acquire permanent and temporary easements from landowners along the route. Those affected will be contacted by the DOT “in the near future,” the department noted.
The DOT will purchase right of ways from now through May, begin letting bids in October 2022 and plans to reconstruct the route in 2023.
The public is invited to submit comments after registering with their full name and address and watching a 5 1/2-minute video on the reconstruction. The DOT noted the pandemic moved normal public information meetings online.
The video, as well as PDFs of project displays, can be viewed at news.iowadot.gov/pim/2020/10/iowa-27iowa-58-online-meeting.html. The department noted the video and comment system works best with the Google Chrome internet browser.
People may also comment or ask questions by contacting Nick Humpal, assistant district engineer with the Iowa DOT’s District 2 office in Mason City, at (641) 423-7584 or at nickolas.humpal@iowadot.us, or by writing to 428 43rd St. S.W., Mason City, IA, 50401.
