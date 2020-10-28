Iowa DOT wants your input on Ridgeway Ave. work in Cedar Falls

The Iowa Department of Transportation will reconstruct the highway, beginning a tenth of a mile south of U.S. Highway 20 near Hudson and extending two-tenths of a mile north of Ridgeway Avenue in Cedar Falls. It will also reconstruct Ridgeway Avenue itself, from just west of Nordic Drive to east of Iowa Highway 27/58.

It will also lower the roadway by approximately 3 feet to allow for better clearance for vehicles traveling underneath Highway 20. It will install new traffic signals at Nordic Drive, a new southbound turn lane at Nordic Drive, dual westbound turn lanes into Fleet Farm, dual southbound, northbound and eastbound left turn lanes; right turn lanes at all four intersections, new box culverts, improved ditching and the installation of a “new shared-use path segment” to provide a southerly connection between the Prairie Lakes and Cedar Prairie recreational trails. Widening of the affected roadways will also happen, meaning the DOT will need to acquire permanent and temporary easements from landowners along the route. Those affected will be contacted by the DOT “in the near future,” the department noted.