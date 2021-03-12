Iowa defeats Wisconsin for third time to set up battle with Illini

INDIANAPOLIS — When the Big Ten basketball schedule first came out, many people lamented the fact that Iowa and Illinois only were slated to meet once this season.
The two teams, bitter rivals, were expected to be among the top contenders in the league this season. There always was the hope that maybe they would meet again in the postseason.
Wish granted.
But it wasn’t easy.
The No. 5-ranked Hawkeyes put the clamps on Wisconsin defensively in the second half and Joe Wieskamp made several big plays in the final minutes as they pulled out a 62-57 victory over the Badgers in the final quarterfinal game at the Big Ten tournament Friday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Wieskamp, who was questionable to even play because of an injured ankle, scored twice inside to help the Hawkeyes get the lead down the stretch, then had a steal and a blocked shot in the final minute to help them keep it.
Teammate Jordan Bohannon described Wieskamp's play in the final minutes as "phenomenal.''
“It felt pretty good,'' Wieskamp said of the ankle. "I got a lot of treatment throughout the week. I was living in the training room. This is what every college basketball player dreams of, to play in the Big Ten tournament and NCAA tournament. It was going to take a lot to hold me out of this.’’
The Hawkeyes won despite making a season-low two 3-point field goals in 20 attempts. However, they also went through the entire second half without committing a turnover and played some of their most inspired defense at the end, holding Wisconsin without a field goal for nine minutes.
"I've got to give the credit to our defense,'' Bohannon said. "We've really locked down the last month or so ... What we were able to hold Wisconsin to shows the grit we have.''
Just by reaching this point, the Hawkeyes did some things they haven’t done in a while. This is their first visit to the semifinals of the conference tournament since 2006.
They also made history by beating Wisconsin for the third time in slightly more than three weeks. The only other times the Hawkeyes defeated a team three times in one season came against Northwestern in 2012-2013 and Coe in 1905-06.
They trailed Friday by as much as eight points early in the second half but battled back to make it a game. With the score tied at 52-52 with three minutes to go, Wieskamp scored on a short jump shot to give them the lead and after Brad Davison missed a 3-point shot, Wieskamp scored again on a pass from CJ Fredrick.
Micah Potter, who scored 63 points in three games against Iowa this season, made a pair of free throws but Bohannon scored on a drive.
Following a Wisconsin timeout, Fredrick got his hand on a pass and deflected it to Wieskamp. The Badgers got the ball back but Wieskamp swatted away a shot by D’Mitrik Trice. On the ensuing inbounds play, the Hawkeyes forced a five-second call.
Trice ended Wisconsin's field goal drought with a 3-pointer with 11 seconds left, but Bohannon made four free throws to close out the game.
Luka Garza led the Hawkeyes (21-7) with 24 points and nine rebounds with Bohannon adding 11, all in the second half, and Wieskamp 10.
Trice scored 19 points for the Badgers (17-11), including a run of 12 in a row in the second half, and Potter had 17.
The Hawkeyes started well, opening an 18-11 lead a little more than 11 minutes into the game. At that point, Garza had 12 points and had outscored the Badgers all by himself.
But back-to-back 3-pointers by Brad Davison pumped some life into the Badgers. Iowa still had a 22-19 lead after a pair of Garza free throws with 7:51 remaining before halftime but it scored only four more points in the rest of the half, making 2 of 11 shots and committing five turnovers in that final stretch.
Garza had a pretty good half, scoring 18 points on 7-for-10 shooting with three rebounds and three blocked shots, but his teammates combined to go 4 for 18 from the field and score eight points.
The Hawkeyes, who average a Big Ten-best 10 3-point field goals per game and shoot a league-high 39.6% from behind the arc, were 0 for 10 from 3-point range in the first half.
Wisconsin pushed its lead to 34-26 early in the second half but Bohannon finally ended Iowa’s 3-point drought and the Hawkeyes closed to within a point on five occasions before Garza finally gave them a lead on a putback with 10:54 remaining.
The lead changed hands five times with the Hawkeyes holding Wisconsin scoreless for about 4 ½ minutes before the Badgers eventually tied it at 52-52 on free throws by Davison and Potter.