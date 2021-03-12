Iowa defeats Wisconsin for third time to set up battle with Illini

The Hawkeyes won despite making a season-low two 3-point field goals in 20 attempts. However, they also went through the entire second half without committing a turnover and played some of their most inspired defense at the end, holding Wisconsin without a field goal for nine minutes.

"I've got to give the credit to our defense,'' Bohannon said. "We've really locked down the last month or so ... What we were able to hold Wisconsin to shows the grit we have.''

Just by reaching this point, the Hawkeyes did some things they haven’t done in a while. This is their first visit to the semifinals of the conference tournament since 2006.

They also made history by beating Wisconsin for the third time in slightly more than three weeks. The only other times the Hawkeyes defeated a team three times in one season came against Northwestern in 2012-2013 and Coe in 1905-06.

They trailed Friday by as much as eight points early in the second half but battled back to make it a game. With the score tied at 52-52 with three minutes to go, Wieskamp scored on a short jump shot to give them the lead and after Brad Davison missed a 3-point shot, Wieskamp scored again on a pass from CJ Fredrick.