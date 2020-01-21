Iowa deep in go-to players

IOWA CITY — When Jordan Bohannon was ruled out for the remainder of the season, there was concern among many Iowa basketball backers about those crucial late-game situations when someone needs to step up and take command.

So, who has stepped into the role of go-to guy? The better question is: Who hasn’t?

Luka Garza, Joe Wieskamp, Connor McCaffery and even Ryan Kriener have made big shots this season and perhaps no one has made more of them lately than redshirt freshman CJ Fredrick.

Garza and Fredrick delivered so often in the clutch last week that the Hawkeyes swept the Big Ten’s weekly awards Monday.

Garza, who scored 60 points in victories over Michigan and Northwestern, was named the league’s player of the week for the second time this season. And Fredrick, who returned from a foot injury to score 32 points in the two wins, was honored as the Big Ten’s freshman of the week.

And after being out of the Associated Press Top 25 for the past two weeks, the Hawkeyes jumped back into the poll at No. 19, third-best among Big Ten teams.

It wasn’t just how many points Garza and Fredrick scored last week. It was when they scored them.