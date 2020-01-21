Iowa deep in go-to players

IOWA CITY — When Jordan Bohannon was ruled out for the remainder of the season, there was concern among many Iowa basketball backers about those crucial late-game situations when someone needs to step up and take command.
So, who has stepped into the role of go-to guy? The better question is: Who hasn’t?
Luka Garza, Joe Wieskamp, Connor McCaffery and even Ryan Kriener have made big shots this season and perhaps no one has made more of them lately than redshirt freshman CJ Fredrick.
Garza and Fredrick delivered so often in the clutch last week that the Hawkeyes swept the Big Ten’s weekly awards Monday.
Garza, who scored 60 points in victories over Michigan and Northwestern, was named the league’s player of the week for the second time this season. And Fredrick, who returned from a foot injury to score 32 points in the two wins, was honored as the Big Ten’s freshman of the week.
And after being out of the Associated Press Top 25 for the past two weeks, the Hawkeyes jumped back into the poll at No. 19, third-best among Big Ten teams.
It wasn’t just how many points Garza and Fredrick scored last week. It was when they scored them.
When the Hawkeyes fell behind Michigan 72-65 in the middle of the second half Friday, Fredrick nailed a transition 3 to stop the Wolverines’ momentum. Shortly after that, there was a 10-0 scoring run in which Garza scored seven points but the biggest shot was another Fredrick 3 that put the Hawkeyes ahead for good.
Fredrick scored again on a feed from Wieskamp, Kriener knocked down a 3 and Wieskamp and Fredrick finished off the Wolverines with free throws.
“It just felt, with the way the game was going, I needed to start making plays,’’ Fredrick said with a shrug.
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery watched Fredrick do things like this in helping Covington Catholic win the 2018 Kentucky state title.
“It’s kind of what he’s always done,’’ McCaffery said. “So when I say I’m not surprised, I’m not just saying that because I love the kid, which I do. He has been a gamer like that his whole life.
“Huge shots, big games, road atmosphere, sold-out buildings … Rupp Arena, 15,000 people, 33 points, state championship game. This is what he does.’’
Kriener began referring to Fredrick as “Captain Clutch’’ after he hit some big shots early in the season against Texas Tech and again against Cincinnati.
Obviously, Garza has been a go-to guy all season, too. He has led the Big Ten in scoring almost from the very beginning and he scored 14 straight points in the middle of the second half against Northwestern last week to turn a competitive game into a rout.
But there is no shortage of players on this team who are willing and able to step up and do Bohannon-esque things when needed.
“There’s a lot of guys that are capable,’’ Wieskamp said. “Everyone knows about Jordan’s late-game clutchness, I guess you could call it, but we all take it upon ourselves. It’s not going to be just one guy. We’re a team with a lot of threats.’’