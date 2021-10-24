Iowa Child Care Resource & Referral Given Award

The staff of Iowa Child Care Resource & Referral worked tirelessly alongside child care providers helping wherever they could over the past year. Staff supported providers to understand and fill out applications so they could benefit from the stipends. They helped programs decipher the recommendations and requirements from the Department of Human Service and Iowa Department of Public Health. They delivered supplies and maintained consultation in any way that they could. Staff listened to frustrations and worked on solutions. They were empathetic and understanding, helping everyone to do their best for children and families. Many programs closed during the pandemic, yet many were able to stay open due to the creative and persistent efforts of Iowa Child Care Resource & Referral.