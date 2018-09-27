Man who died in grain bin named
MANLY (AP) — Authorities have released the name of an 80-year-old man who died in a northern Iowa grain bin accident.
The Worth County Sheriff’s Office identified him as Norman Backhouse, who lived in rural Manly.
First responders sent Monday to the site west of Manly found Backhouse’s body in the bin.
Davenport man killed in fall
DAVENPORT (AP) — Authorities say a man died after he fell while rigging a stage at a fine arts center in Davenport.
Timothy Cook fell Wednesday morning while working on the stage at the Galvin Fine Arts Center on the St. Ambrose University campus.
Plea hearing set for unusual case
OTTUMWA — A Wapello County woman accused of using a juvenile to commit a string of crimes has a plea hearing scheduled for Nov. 5.
Bridget Logas is charged with theft, burglary and using a juvenile to commit crimes. The latter is an unusual charge which falls under the state’s juvenile delinquency laws. While the crimes with which Logas is charged are themselves prohibited, the recruitment of anyone under age 18 “through threats, monetary payment, or other means,” to commit crimes is itself a Class C felony.
That makes the charge the most serious facing Logas. Both the burglary and theft charges are Class D felonies. The three charges could carry a combined 20 years in prison, though that will be significantly affected by the terms of the plea bargain.
Eisenhower home in suit
BOONE (AP) — A dispute over whether to sell the Iowa birthplace of former first lady Mamie Doud Eisenhower has led to a lawsuit and mismanagement allegations.
Former members of the Boone County Historical Society filed a lawsuit last week against the nonprofit, The Des Moines Register reported . The lawsuit seeks an injunction to block the sale of the home, which has since been turned into a museum.
The nonprofit historical society announced last year that it planned to close the home to focus efforts on other projects, according to the lawsuit. The home was listed for $184,000 on Sept. 7, the lawsuit said.
