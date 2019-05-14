Couple face prison for abusing children
OSCEOLA (AP) — An Osceola husband and wife accused of abusing two adopted children have pleaded guilty to two counts each of child endangerment.
Kenneth Fry, 42, and Kelly Fry, 40, entered their pleas Monday in a deal with prosecutors that saw several other charges dropped.
Prosecutors say the children, ages 8 and 9, were adopted from Ghana and that the Frys kept them in an unfurnished room divided by a wooden wall. The divided room contained only a couple of blankets and buckets for use as toilets, and its door was equipped with an alarm that would sound if opened. Doctors say the children were also dangerously malnourished.
Prosecutors say the Frys’ five other children had typical age-appropriate bedrooms and did not have food restrictions.
The Frys each face up to two years in prison when they’re sentenced May 23.
Officers involved in shooting ID’d
IOWA CITY (AP) — Authorities have released the names of two officers and a burglary suspect they shot in Iowa City.
The shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. Thursday after the officers responded to burglar alarms at two businesses on the south side of the city.
The Iowa Public Safety Department said in a news release Tuesday that Officers Travis Neeld and Alex Stricker spotted 34-year-old Michael Caceres in the area and chased him on foot to a fenced area at Big Ten Rentals, where the shooting occurred.
Department Special Agent Ryan Herman said he could not yet comment on whether Caceres was armed or precisely what caused the officers to shoot him. Both officers are on administrative leave.
The department says Caceres remains hospitalized in stable condition.
Bookkeeper allegedly stole from churches
DES MOINES (AP) — A bookkeeper is accused of stealing more than $200,000 from at least three Open Bible Churches in the Des Moines area.
Polk County court records say 54-year-old Michelene Kinning is charged with four counts of theft. The records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for her.
Authorities say she wrote unauthorized checks to herself from the churches’ bank accounts from 2010 until she was fired last year.
