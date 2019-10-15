Fire injures 1 person
in Marion apartment
MARION (AP) — One person was hospitalized after a fire broke out in a Marion apartment.
Firefighters dispatched to the building around 4:50 a.m. Tuesday found smoke coming from one unit. They managed to keep the flames to just that apartment.
The name of the injured person hasn’t been released. The fire cause is being investigated.
Confusing interstate
section renamed
COUNCIL BLUFFS (AP) — A stretch of Interstate 680 in western Iowa will be renamed Interstate 880 to end confusion officials say often occurs during flooding.
There are two stretches of I-680: a 3-mile portion that runs east to Interstate 29 from Mormon Bridge connecting Iowa to Nebraska on the north end of Omaha. That low-lying portion has been closed by Missouri River flooding several times this year and before.
The other stretch of I-680 is 10 miles north. It runs east for 16 miles to connect with Interstate 80. It will be renamed Interstate 880.
Iowa Transportation Department spokesman Scott Suhr says the confusion arises when people read or hear that I-680 has been closed by flooding. They assume both sections are closed when actually only the low-lying, 3-mile stretch is affected.
Roadway signage will be changing in coming weeks, as will changes to online navigation and mapping systems.
Sioux City acting
to lift pit bull ban
SIOUX CITY (AP) — Sioux City has taken its first formal step to lift its ban on pit bulls in the city.
The City Council voted 4-1 on Monday for an ordinance that would remove the ban adopted in September 2008. It came after pit bulls or mixes accounted for a high number of dogs in the city that had been declared vicious or at risk.
The current ordinance describes a pit bull as an American pit bull terrier, American Staffordshire terrier, Staffordshire bull terrier or any dog that looks like or has characteristics of being one of those breeds.
Two more readings and votes on the new ordinance are required for the new policy. City staff research says animal control regulations across the country are moving away from breed specific provisions.
Murder trial delayed
in cold case killing
CEDAR RAPIDS (AP) — A trial has been delayed for a man accused of killing an Iowa high school student almost 40 years ago.
The trial had been scheduled to begin Monday for 65-year-old Jerry Burns, of Manchester. Burns has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. Police arrested him Dec. 19, 39 years to the day after 18-year-old Michelle Martinko was killed. Her body was found the next day inside her family’s car at a Cedar Rapids mall. She had been stabbed in the face and chest.
Burns’ attorney Leon Spies had sought the delay. He says the new tentative starting date is Feb. 10, but that could change if Burns were to request moving the trial out of Linn County.
Police say investigators matched a blood sample from the crime scene with a sample taken from Burns.
Peak fall color begins
in Northeast Iowa
DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says the leaves are changing in Northeast Iowa, while southeast Iowa is about a week away from this year’s peak leaf color.
Fall temperatures took a plunge late last week. The change from previously warm, humid air has helped spur the seasonal change, with Northeast Iowa beginning to show significant color. That’s close to two weeks behind normal. Trees in the northern third of the state typically peak in the last week of September through the second week in October.
The outlook suggests southeast Iowa will seek its peak on the days around Oct. 20, more or less on schedule.
