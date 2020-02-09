iowa briefs

Iowa man arrested
after wounding dog
DES MOINES (AP) — An Iowa man is facing an attempted murder charge after he fired shots into an occupied apartment and hit a dog in the crossfire.
Des Moines Police said the 21-year-old gunman missed his intended target — a 19-year-old man — in the shooting. The dog was taken to an emergency veterinary hospital but wasn't expected to survive the shooting.
The gunfire was reported shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday at the Des Moines apartment complex. The suspect was arrested after a short foot pursuit.
Witnesses told police that the suspect and the 19-year-old had an argument before the shooting.
Police said officers found a substantial amount of narcotics during the investigation, but they didn't provide details about where the drugs were found.
Inmate charged
at Iowa prison
MARSHALLTOWN (AP) — Another inmate was charged with manslaughter after a 31-year-old man was found dead at a residential Iowa correctional facility.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said Saturday that 36-year-old Adam Younis had been charged with involuntary manslaughter and delivery of a controlled substance in connection with the death of Derek Jones. Jones died Tuesday in his room at the Marshalltown Residential Facility.
An autopsy will be performed to determine what caused Jones' death.
Jones was living at the facility while on probation. Younis was living at the facility as part of a work-release program.
Iowa man in prison
for murder plots dies
CORALVILLE (AP) — A man serving more than 80 years in prison for two separate murder-for-hire plots has died behind bars, according to Iowa prison officials.
Justin Lee Dewitt, 39, of North Liberty, died Friday afternoon, prison officials said in a news release. Officials have not said how Dewitt died.
Dewitt was sentenced in 2018 to 35 years in prison for a murder-for-hire scheme in which he sought to have someone kill his business associate, the associate's wife and their two children, then aged 2 and 4. He pleaded guilty in that case to two counts of attempted murder and two counts of solicitation to commit murder.
In 2019, Dewitt was sentenced to 50 years for trying to organize from behind bars the killings of witnesses in his first case so they couldn't testify against him. In that case, he was convicted of three counts of attempted murder
An autopsy has been ordered in his death.