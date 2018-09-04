After 20 years, man arrested

BURLINGTON (AP) — A man sought by police for more than 20 years has been arrested in Burlington.

Des Moines Conty District Court records say 41-year-old Dawarn Moncrief was taken into custody Thursday. He is charged with going armed with intent for the June 27, 1998, stabbing of DiAngelo Willis. Police say Moncrief fled the stabbing scene and remained free until Thursday.

He was arrested on drug and other charges after the vehicle he was in was stopped for an illegal license plate.

Moncrief’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday.

Kayaker, missing husband named

Authorities have released the names of a rescued woman and her husband, who is still missing, after their kayak overturned in a rain-swollen Cedar Rapids stream.

Rescuers pulled 30-year-old Samantha Marie Conley from Indian Creek around 5 p.m. Monday after they were called around 4:30 p.m. to comb a stretch of the creek. City public safety spokesman Greg Buelow and about 35 volunteers were still searching for her husband — 34-year-old John Michael Conley — Tuesday afternoon. Buelow said in a written statement that crews are using land based and drone searches, as Indian Creek is rising and too dangerous for boat operations.

Tornado spotted near Algona

ALGONA (AP) — Some farm buildings, trees and utility poles in rural north-central Iowa have been damaged by what officials believe was a tornado that briefly touched down.

Kossuth County Emergency Manager David Penton says trained spotters saw what looked like a tornado touch down just southwest of Algona around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday. Penton says buildings used in a hog confinement operation were damaged. He said no injuries had been reported.

