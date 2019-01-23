Woman arrested
in fatal stabbing
BURLINGTON (AP) — Authorities have arrested an 18-year-old suspected of stabbing to death a Burlington resident.
Des Moines County court records say Kaylee Wilson is charged with second-degree murder. She's being held pending $500,000 bail.
She's accused of stabbing 23-year-old Mallery Doak on Tuesday afternoon during a fight in front of Wilson's Burlington home. The records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for her.
A criminal complaint says the two had been arguing in instant messages over a man who'd fathered one of Doak's children. Wilson reported that Doak threatened her for spending time with the man and said she was headed over to Wilson's house. Wilson told investigators that she then armed herself with a kitchen knife and hid it in her waistband awaiting Doak's arrival.
Woman gets
probation
OTTUMWA (AP) — An Ottumwa woman has been given five years of probation for stealing from dependent adults.
Wapello County District Court records say 43-year-old Malia Ollom was sentenced last week to 25 years in prison, but the sentence was suspended. She'd pleaded guilty to ongoing criminal conduct after prosecutors dropped several other charges.
Authorities say Ollom worked for Crest Services and was responsible for managing the finances of adults under her supervision. Police were contacted about irregularities that occurred in the clients' accounts between May 2017 and January 2018.
Authorities say that among the incidents, Ollom fraudulently obtained and used a credit card using information from one of her clients and stole more than $5,700 from another by forging the victim's name on checks.
