Iowa authorities split on balancing act of releasing police videos

What should be private?

“No. I’m not going to shoot you.”

The man in western Iowa’s Ida Grove with the yellow shorts and one sock has a red laser dot on his body where a stun gun spike might strike him if the deputy sheriff pulls the trigger. The deputy hopes to avoid that.

“The sheriff’s department cares about you,” he tells the man in the street. “That’s why we’re here, buddy.”

The man has repeatedly pleaded for the deputy to shoot and kill him. He is allegedly drunk and has argued with a woman and broken some windows at a brewery. After about five tense minutes, the man relents and goes to jail. He later pleaded guilty to criminal mischief.

His arrest, documented in a video recording provided by the Ida County Sheriff’s Office, was not digitally obscured before it was disseminated, illustrating lack of guidance in state law about how law enforcement agencies should handle privacy concerns.

Several departments declined to release videos because they contained personally identifiable or medical information or because they depicted juveniles or domestic situations inside a private residence.