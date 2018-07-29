Letters to the Editor logo

 

ROBERT SIEBRANDS

HUDSON -- Is Waterloo so poor it must charge for its emergency services above the property tax collected? The assumption is only insurance carriers would be billed, but who purchases the insurance and who would the insurance carrier recoup their loss from?

If city emergency services is under funded that is a city problem and not a property tax payer problem who will pay twice for the same protection. This is a bad idea and screams fiscal problems for the city and for a city that dearly needs new business to locate there the sign says Move Along, There Nothing to See Here.

