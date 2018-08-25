Ingawanis

Today, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Please come join us for a day of riding, food and games. Fun for the whole family at Ingawanis Adventure Base, 2482 Grand Ave., Waverly.

Follow us on Facebook to get all the details and see other events.

Free horse themed games and barn tours

Hot Dogs/Chips/Soda for donation

Reduced rates on riding activities:

*Arena Rides, $5

*Walk Up Trail Rides $10

*Book Ahead Trail Rides $12

For the Fall Open house, there are 4 time slots on the 25th that can be booked ahead of time online. Limit 6 riders per time slot.

If you can’t get into a Book Ahead Ride or don’t have a time preference, there will be Walk Up Trail Rides as well.

