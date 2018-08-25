Today, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Please come join us for a day of riding, food and games. Fun for the whole family at Ingawanis Adventure Base, 2482 Grand Ave., Waverly.
Follow us on Facebook to get all the details and see other events.
Free horse themed games and barn tours
Hot Dogs/Chips/Soda for donation
Reduced rates on riding activities:
*Arena Rides, $5
*Walk Up Trail Rides $10
*Book Ahead Trail Rides $12
For the Fall Open house, there are 4 time slots on the 25th that can be booked ahead of time online. Limit 6 riders per time slot.
If you can’t get into a Book Ahead Ride or don’t have a time preference, there will be Walk Up Trail Rides as well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.