Stop Kiss is about two women, an act of violence, and who we can become from who we think we are. For Callie and Sara in New York City, unexpected meetings lead to unanticipated events — how much do moments matter?
The show is 7 p.m. at the Waterloo Community Playhouse Walker Building, 224 Commercial St., Waterloo
A three-night special event, this is the premiere production of Scene D Theatre, a new local theatre project.
Show runs through Sunday.
Here is a story we did on the play.
