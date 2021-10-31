Independence Receives CDBG Grant

INDEPENDENCE -- Buchanan County Economic Development (BCEDC), Independence Area Chamber of Commerce, the City of Independence along with the Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments (INRCOG) and the Independence downtown building owners are pleased to announce that Independence is one of only 6 Iowa communities that has been selected for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) facade program. The CDBG, provides support for community improvements. The CDBG Façade program will bring $1 million in improvements to eight downtown Independence businesses.

The grant from the State of Iowa totals $499,968 and is being matched by the city and the six building owners. The CDBG for Independence is focused solely on the facades, or front, of the buildings that were selected, with two buildings counting as two facades for a total of 8 facades.

According to the Iowa Economic Development, “Grants are awarded based upon project impact and readiness, and commitment of local resources to the project. CDBG funds enable communities to make needed improvements to infrastructure, improve housing conditions for low-income homeowners, provide facilities for disabled and at-risk individuals, and make transformative downtown improvements.” The CDBG program is federally funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. IEDA is responsible for administering the CDBG funds in the non-metropolitan areas of the state.”

Those buildings that will undergo façade restoration are S&K Collectibles, Adams Family Furniture, The Quilting Quarters, Total Image, Plush and Indee Outdoors.

Currently, Independence is still being considered for an additional CDBG-CV façade grant. This CDBG-CV grant is a special grant revolving around COVID. If the city is selected for this additional grant, it means there will be 8 more facades that will be refurbished. The hope is that work can begin next summer on the buildings.

Contact BCEDC Director Lisa Kremer at 319-334-7497 or email director@growbuchanan.com with any questions.

