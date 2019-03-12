fish fry clip art

The Independence American Legion, Sheehan Tiball Post 30, will serve a fish and chicken fry from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday.

Cost is $10 for adults and discounts for children 10 and under; under 5 is free.

The meal includes mashed potato, gravy, vegetable, coleslaw, bread and dessert.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments